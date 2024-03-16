Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,952,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,805,000 after purchasing an additional 680,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

