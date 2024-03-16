U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.39

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and traded as high as $19.77. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 2,375,124 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

