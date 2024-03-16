Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY25 guidance to $26.20-27.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.62.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

