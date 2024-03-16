United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in United Rentals by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.20.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $675.58. 874,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $635.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.