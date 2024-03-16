United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.97. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $145.34 and a 1 year high of $298.36.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

