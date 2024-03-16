United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.5 %

X opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 485,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,678,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

