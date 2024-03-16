Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 219,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

