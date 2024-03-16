USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for USA Compression Partners in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USAC. Mizuho increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

USAC stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,958,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,391,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 161,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,903,968.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,958,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,391,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,553,862 shares of company stock valued at $87,730,681.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

