USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USDP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

