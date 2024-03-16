Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Price Performance

VCNX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 13,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,476. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.76. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

