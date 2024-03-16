Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn Sells 1,000 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 137.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

