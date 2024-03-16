VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stake Raised by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.84. 11,402,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,576. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.65.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

