Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,624 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.88. 274,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,589. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

