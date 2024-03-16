Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.05. 341,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,560. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.