Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,454,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 395,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

