Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

