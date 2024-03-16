Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. 2,153,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

