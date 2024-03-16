Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,897. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

