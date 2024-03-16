Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $118.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

