Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

