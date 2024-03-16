Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,578. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.