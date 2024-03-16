Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.83 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.