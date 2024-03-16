Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 1,616,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1496 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

