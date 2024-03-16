Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. 306,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,501. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

