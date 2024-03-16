Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $71.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 484,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,402. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

