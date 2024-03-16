Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.13. The company had a trading volume of 361,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,415. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $189.70 and a 1-year high of $288.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

