Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $242.35. The company had a trading volume of 576,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

