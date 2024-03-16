Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $28,000,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

VONV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $76.35. 296,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.