Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. 1,182,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

