Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.