Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.