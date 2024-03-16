Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Price Target Cut to GBX 140

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 8.4 %

About Vanquis Banking Group

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 49.35 ($0.63) on Tuesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49.35 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.12). The company has a market cap of £126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.70.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

