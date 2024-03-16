VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $535.90 and last traded at $535.90. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 86 shares. The stock had previously closed at $524.10.

VAT Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.83.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

