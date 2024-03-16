Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.10.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

