Verasity (VRA) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $118.96 million and $35.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003791 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.