Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

Verastem stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Verastem has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,523. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 212.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

