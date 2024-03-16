Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,825 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 51.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BANC opened at $13.94 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.