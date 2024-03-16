Versant Capital Management Inc Buys New Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

