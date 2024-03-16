Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

