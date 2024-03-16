Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $35,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. BP’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Scotiabank upped their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

