Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $131.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

