Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,214 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,122,000 after purchasing an additional 349,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

