Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 14th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 56,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,578. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

