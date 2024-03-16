Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.32

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and traded as low as $9.31. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 82,109 shares trading hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.