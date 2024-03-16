VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 757,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $672,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 38,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

