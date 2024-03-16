Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $576.97

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 576.97 ($7.39) and traded as low as GBX 575 ($7.37). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.42), with a volume of 336,446 shares traded.

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 500.97 and a quick ratio of 247.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 570.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -626.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Vietnam Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vietnam Enterprise

In other news, insider Charles Cade bought 8,000 shares of Vietnam Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £43,440 ($55,656.63). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.