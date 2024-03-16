Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $112.85. The stock had a trading volume of 441,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.64. Visteon has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $161.04.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

