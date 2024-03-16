Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,702. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 8.04. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.