Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $272.51

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $272.51 and last traded at $272.33, with a volume of 417028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

