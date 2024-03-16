Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Denson N. Franklin III Sells 3,200 Shares

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $266.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $160.41 and a 52-week high of $272.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

