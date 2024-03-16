VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VusionGroup Stock Performance
Shares of VusionGroup stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. VusionGroup has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50.
VusionGroup Company Profile
