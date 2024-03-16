VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VusionGroup Stock Performance

Shares of VusionGroup stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. VusionGroup has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50.

VusionGroup Company Profile

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

